Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of WK stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $77.06 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.76.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

