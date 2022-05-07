Stifel Nicolaus Raises IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $28.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

