StockNews.com Downgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.