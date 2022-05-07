StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DISCA. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.79.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,225,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 699,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,026 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,762,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,269 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,299,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 328,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

