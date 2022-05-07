StockNews.com Lowers Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $423.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.12%.

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 34.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.