StockNews.com Lowers Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TGH opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after purchasing an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

