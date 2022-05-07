Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

