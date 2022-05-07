Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.08. 1,506,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,416. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

