Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUM. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

