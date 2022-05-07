Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,934. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,212 shares of company stock worth $4,485,372.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $253,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

