Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Sunrun by 303.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,267 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Sunrun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,033,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,879,000 after acquiring an additional 190,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,839,000 after acquiring an additional 368,026 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

