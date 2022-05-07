Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 415 ($5.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 265 ($3.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 386 ($4.82).

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £121.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.56. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 137.75 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.16).

In other Superdry news, insider Alastair Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,612.12). In the last three months, insiders bought 10,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,090.

About Superdry (Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.