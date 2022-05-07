Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SURF has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 104.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101,895 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

