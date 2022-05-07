Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Citigroup

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGRY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.11.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

