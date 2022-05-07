SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $7.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $6,065,206. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $493.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.34. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $466.56 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

