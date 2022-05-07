Swingby 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $347,064.00 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Swingby has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $347,064.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.15 or 0.99998276 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 623,288,288 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

