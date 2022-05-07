Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

TSM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.63. 7,944,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,529,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $90.22 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

