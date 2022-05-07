Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.64

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 2769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,093,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $24,849,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
