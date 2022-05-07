Tapmydata Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $771,252.77 and approximately $37.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00235570 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004013 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00466043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,235,830 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.