Taraxa (TARA) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Taraxa (TARA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Taraxa has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Taraxa has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa (TARA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

