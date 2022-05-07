Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGB. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

TGB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 3,702,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $492.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

