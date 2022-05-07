Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.18.
Several research firms have recently commented on TGB. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
TGB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 3,702,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $492.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.