Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 1,209 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 2,086.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 803,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,078. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

