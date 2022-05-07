Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 19,098 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,023. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $374.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.