Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 399,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,385,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.47.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.66. 2,273,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

