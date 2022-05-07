Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. 6,635,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,392. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

