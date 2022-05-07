Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 705.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Truist Financial by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,087,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

