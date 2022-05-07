Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,655 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. eBay comprises 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,281,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,008. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

