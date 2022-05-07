Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $854,000 Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Markel by 111.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after buying an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 76.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL traded down $7.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,329.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,408.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,307.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

