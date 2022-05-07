Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 214 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,845. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.