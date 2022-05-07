Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.05. 1,445,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,545. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

