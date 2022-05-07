Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,726. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

