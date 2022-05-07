Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 2,749 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.00. 1,477,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,835. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

