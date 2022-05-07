Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 646 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after buying an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Fastenal by 1,463.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

FAST stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,849. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

