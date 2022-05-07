Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

TMHC stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,546,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.