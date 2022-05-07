Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives $186.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Peel Hunt raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 189 ($2.36) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF remained flat at $$1.61 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 79,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

