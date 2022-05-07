Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. 1,320,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

