Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,640,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,305,000 after purchasing an additional 255,565 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $176.37. 6,433,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,563,071. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

