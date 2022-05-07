Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $13.57 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 1.8% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.30. The company had a trading volume of 707,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.50. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.