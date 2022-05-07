Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $15.40 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.0% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $199.76 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.09.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 and sold 32,655 shares worth $8,241,766. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

