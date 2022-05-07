Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,065 shares of company stock valued at $141,841,002 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG traded down $21.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,313.20. 1,763,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,615.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,758.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.