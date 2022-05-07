Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Aflac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 499,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 196,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 3,073,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.