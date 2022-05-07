Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 64,003 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

