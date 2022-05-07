Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 23,500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 7,779,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,756,723. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

