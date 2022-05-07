Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 26,700 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,938. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

