Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,300 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.27. 822,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.36.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

