TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,806,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $452,779,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,743,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,408,000 after buying an additional 167,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $127.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,381. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.