Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.86.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$51.43. 1,682,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.52. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$56.67. The company has a market cap of C$27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

