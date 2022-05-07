Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.86.

Several brokerages have commented on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$51.43. 1,682,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.52. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$56.67. The company has a market cap of C$27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

