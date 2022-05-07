Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($37.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($44.16) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.45. 13,406,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,407,782. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

