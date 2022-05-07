Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.58.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $8.17 on Friday, hitting $269.61. The stock had a trading volume of 313,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.95 and its 200-day moving average is $329.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $268.29 and a 52-week high of $428.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

