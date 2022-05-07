Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,698 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tellurian worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.